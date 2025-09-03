Grand Prix Season Singapore returns with music festivals, a light art installation, pop-ups and more
The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) will return from Sep 26 to Oct 5 with many lifestyle events across the country.
The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is revving up for another thrilling edition from Oct 3 to 5. Beyond the high-octane races, fans can look forward to star-studded performances from G-Dragon, Lewis Capaldi and the Foo Fighters. Moreover, the excitement will extend beyond the track as Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is back, bringing with it music festivals, fashion pop-ups, fitness events, e-sports competitions and more.
Running from Sep 26 to Oct 5, this year's GPSS will complement the Grand Prix with 16 new partners, including New Bahru; Love, Bonito and Adidas.
Here are the four headlining events you can look forward to at GPSS 2025.
1. JAM OFF 2025
The music festival returns with a two-day extravaganza at Universal Studios Singapore on Sep 27 and 28. Fans can catch performances by Asian icons such as Rain, Ekin Cheng and Hins Cheung. Fringe activities there include supercar showcases, talent competitions, race-themed food booths and celebrity fashion pop-ups.
2. GROOVEDRIVER FESTIVAL
Held at the Marina Central district, GrooveDriver Festival will have a diverse musical line-up, including the Singapore debuts of British singer Henry Moodie and South Korea’s Gemini, who will take the stage at Suntec City. Joining them are Singaporean singers Regina Song and WhyLucas as well as GFriend member Yuju.
Over at South Beach Tower, the newly introduced Electronic Night segment will showcase an all-women DJ lineup, including Japan’s Licaxxx who will make her Singapore debut.
3. HIT THE APEX
Happening at Clarke Quay, Hit The Apex will feature numerous events between Sep 26 and Oct 5, including the free live music festival Music Matters Live, a light art installation and e-racing public challenges and exhibition races.
4. PERFORMA: SINGAPORE'S FIRST PREMIUM RETAIL GALLERY
Happening at Plaza Singapura, the event will let you enjoy lifestyle and fitness offerings, take part in upcycling workshops to turn reclaimed plastics into racing-themed accessories and join workout sessions.
Beyond the four main events, you can also look forward to New Bahru's Extra Curious Activities (ECA), a design-led fair with over 70 brands as well as installations, and Love, Bonito's GPSS-themed Runway Reflex Challenge at their Ion Orchard flagship store.
Lego fans can head down to Ion Orchard to catch a life-sized Lego Williams FW16 race car. And over at Raffles City, you can check out a Mercedes race car showcase in Adidas' first collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.
In a statement, Lilian Chee, Singapore Tourism Board's Director, Sports, said: “As we mark the 16th edition of Grand Prix Season Singapore in this milestone SG60 year, we have brought together an exceptional line-up of partners.
“We are proud to feature more Singapore establishments bringing refreshing additions to the programme, joining premier live entertainment performances and unique race-inspired dining and retail offerings. We hope visitors and locals enjoy these experiences. The Grand Prix Season Singapore promises to create memorable moments for all, reinforcing Singapore's position as a leading lifestyle destination."
For the full list of activities and events under GPSS 2025, check out this website.