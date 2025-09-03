Grand Prix Season Singapore returns with music festivals, a light art installation, pop-ups and more

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is revving up for another thrilling edition from Oct 3 to 5. Beyond the high-octane races, fans can look forward to star-studded performances from G-Dragon, Lewis Capaldi and the Foo Fighters. Moreover, the excitement will extend beyond the track as Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is back, bringing with it music festivals, fashion pop-ups, fitness events, e-sports competitions and more.

Running from Sep 26 to Oct 5, this year's GPSS will complement the Grand Prix with 16 new partners, including New Bahru; Love, Bonito and Adidas.

Here are the four headlining events you can look forward to at GPSS 2025.

1. JAM OFF 2025