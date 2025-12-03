K-pop group I-dle to stage Singapore concert in June 2026

Time to bring out your Queencard once again, as the beloved K-pop girl group I-dle will return to Singapore on Jun 13, 2026, to stage its new concert, Syncopation, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Syncopation world tour, named after the musical term in which emphasis is placed on beats that are normally weak, was announced on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The quintet, comprising Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, will kick off the tour with a two-night concert at South Korea's KSPO Dome in February next year. Other announced stops on the Syncopation world tour include Taipei, Bangkok and Yokohama.

I-dle's last performance in Singapore was in September this year, when the group headlined the inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival at Resorts World Sentosa.