I-dle's Minnie shares why the K-pop group changed its name and hints at a world tour

For many K-pop groups, their seventh anniversary marks a significant milestone in their careers, as it typically signals the end of their contracts with their respective agencies. K-pop idols can then choose to either renew their contracts, find another agency, or retire from the entertainment industry altogether.

Recently, however, a popular girl group made waves for rebranding its name following the renewal of its contract. The group formerly known as (G)I-dle has since ditched the “G”, becoming I-dle.

We spoke to member Minnie, who was in Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 18) for the opening of apparel company Skechers' flagship store at Bugis Junction, to find out more about this development.