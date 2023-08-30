Logo
JJ Lin visits Hybe's HQ in South Korea, takes photos with NewJeans and Seventeen's Jun
The 42-year-old Singaporean singer said that "the amount of time and focus (Hybe) put into building an empire" was "inspiring".

Singaporean singer JJ Lin posing with members of K-pop girl group NewJeans. (Photo: Instagram/jjlin)

Hazeeq Sukri
30 Aug 2023 10:10AM
Singaporean singer JJ Lin has grabbed everyone's Attention after posting pictures of his visit to the headquarters of Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop groups BTS, NewJeans, Le Sserafim and Seventeen, in South Korea.

Between Aug 28 and 29, the 42-year-old singer posted two photos of him with Hybe artistes – one with Seventeen member Jun and another with the members of NewJeans, leading to speculation that a potential collaboration between JJ Lin and Hybe might be in the works.

Jun, whose full name is Wen Junhui, also posted photos of the encounter on his personal Instagram page. The two artistes previously met in July this year at the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in Macau, where JJ also took photos with K-pop girl group Le Sserafim.
The Mandopop star is currently in the midst of his JJ20 world tour which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut. His next stop will be in Guangzhou, China on Sep 8 and 10.

Source: CNA/hq

Music JJ Lin K-pop celebrity

