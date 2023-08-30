JJ Lin visits Hybe's HQ in South Korea, takes photos with NewJeans and Seventeen's Jun

Singaporean singer JJ Lin has grabbed everyone's Attention after posting pictures of his visit to the headquarters of Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop groups BTS, NewJeans, Le Sserafim and Seventeen, in South Korea.

Between Aug 28 and 29, the 42-year-old singer posted two photos of him with Hybe artistes – one with Seventeen member Jun and another with the members of NewJeans, leading to speculation that a potential collaboration between JJ Lin and Hybe might be in the works.