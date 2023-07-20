Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung makes an appearance in K-pop group NewJeans' latest music video
The Golden Horse Film Award-winning actor appears alongside Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon.
On Wednesday night (Jul 19), K-pop sensation NewJeans surprised fans with two music videos for their new song Cool With You – one of the six tracks in their upcoming EP. However, the biggest surprise was the music videos' mystery stars.
As was the case for their smash hit Ditto, the music videos of Cool With You feature a continuous storyline – starting with 'NewJeans (뉴진스) Cool With You Official MV (side A)'.
This music video stars Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon as a woman who falls for a man and tries to get close to him. The first part of the saga ends with Jung's character standing in the rain – seemingly making a wish.
The storyline then continues in 'NewJeans (뉴진스) Cool With You & Get Up Official MV (side B)' where Jung's character successfully starts a relationship with the man she was pursuing. The music video then shows a montage of the new couple going on dates and having fun.
Everything appears to be going well until we catch a glimpse of none other than Hong Kong legend Tony Leung, at the 1 min 55 sec mark.
Flaunting a head full of grey hair, Leung's character gives an ominous stare to Jung's beau as she runs towards him. Within seconds, Jung's beau has lost all his memories of her and their relationship. The video ends with Jung's character being alone again as Get Up (the next track in NewJeans' EP) plays in the background.
Bunnies (fans of NewJeans) have sung praises for Cool With You, complimenting the group's vocals and Ador (NewJeans' label) for getting two of the biggest Asian stars to appear in the videos.
Fans are now speculating about the meaning behind the videos, with some saying that Jung represents Cupid who is pursuing a forbidden love while Leung represents Aphrodite who seeks to end the relationship.
NewJeans' new EP will be released on Jul 21.