Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung makes an appearance in K-pop group NewJeans' latest music video

The storyline then continues in 'NewJeans (뉴진스) Cool With You & Get Up Official MV (side B)' where Jung's character successfully starts a relationship with the man she was pursuing. The music video then shows a montage of the new couple going on dates and having fun.

Everything appears to be going well until we catch a glimpse of none other than Hong Kong legend Tony Leung, at the 1 min 55 sec mark.

Flaunting a head full of grey hair, Leung's character gives an ominous stare to Jung's beau as she runs towards him. Within seconds, Jung's beau has lost all his memories of her and their relationship. The video ends with Jung's character being alone again as Get Up (the next track in NewJeans' EP) plays in the background.

Bunnies (fans of NewJeans) have sung praises for Cool With You, complimenting the group's vocals and Ador (NewJeans' label) for getting two of the biggest Asian stars to appear in the videos.

Fans are now speculating about the meaning behind the videos, with some saying that Jung represents Cupid who is pursuing a forbidden love while Leung represents Aphrodite who seeks to end the relationship.

NewJeans' new EP will be released on Jul 21.