Lady Gaga to release Joker sequel companion album Harlequin on Friday

Lady Gaga is set to release an accompanying album for Joker: Folie A Deux. The 38-year-old pop star appears alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new psychological thriller film, and Gaga has now announced plans to release a new 13-song album, called Harlequin, on Friday (Sep 27).

The award-winning star – who plays Harley Quinn in the sequel to 2019's Joker – wrote on Instagram: "Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie a Deux. (sic)"

Gaga has actually been teasing the new album on social media over recent days, posting cryptic messages like, "I’m ready for my interview" and "Don’t tell me what to wear".

The tracklisting for the new album suggests that covers from Joker: Folie A Deux', like Oh, When The Saints, will be mixed with new material.

Meanwhile, she recently revealed that she "wrote a waltz for the movie".

Speaking to Vogue, Gaga added: "I had a live piano player, Alex Smith, whom I asked to be with me for my scenes. There are moments in the film where I’m playing an adult woman who sings like a little girl. And she’s moving through the world with this kind of immaturity, which I thought was interesting."

Gaga has also observed that while Joker: Folie A Deux has some "musical aspects", it is still "very different" from a conventional musical.

The singer-turned-actress – whose previous film credits include A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci – said at the Venice Film Festival: "The music is a way to give the characters a way to express themselves because the dialogue wasn’t enough."