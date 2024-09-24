Marvel's new Thunderbolts trailer features a scene in Malaysia
It was previously reported that actress Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, was seen filming in Malaysia in June this year.
Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming movie Thunderbolts* on Monday (Sep 23). Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, the movie is set for release on May 2, 2025 and will be the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU.
Eagle-eyed viewers who have seen the trailer would have spotted a familiar Malaysian landmark in it. At the one-minute, four-second mark of the video, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova can be seen at Kuala Lumpur's Lebuh Ampang – with the former Menara HSBC South Tower building imploding in the background. On the right of Yelena, the signage reads 'Kedai Kopi Kong Hoe' – Kong Hoe Coffeeshop in Malay.
Months ago, it was reported that Pugh had been seen filming in Malaysia. Speculations intensified after her sister Arabella Gibbins posted a picture of herself near the Petronas Towers while tagging Pugh.
Pugh herself seemingly confirmed that she had filmed in Malaysia in an interview with US entertainment outlet Variety on Jul 28.
When asked what was the most massive stunt she had in Thunderbolts*, Pugh replied: "Jumping off the second tallest building in the world."
Standing at 678.9m, Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur currently holds that title.
Thunderbolts* will follow up on previous Marvel works including 2021's Black Widow and the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. It centres around a group of mercenaries who are sent on a mission – only to discover that there is more to it.
There has been much speculation surrounding the film, including the significance of the asterisk in its title – with some speculating 'Thunderbolts' to be a placeholder name.