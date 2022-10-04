A Little Women guide to Singapore so far: From confusing MRT routes to a strange Boat Quay view

With the K-drama Little Women now being shown on Netflix – after the expectant buzz surrounding news that Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon were spotted filming in Singapore a while back – it’s been immensely satisfying to see iconic Singaporean sights being showcased, not to mention our amusement and delight to see familiar faces pop up on our screens.

Here’s a quick rundown – and if you haven’t watched it yet, fair warning, spoilers ahead!