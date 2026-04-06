K-pop girl group Mamamoo bringing 12th anniversary world tour to Singapore in July
Mamamoo will perform in Singapore on Jul 31. Ticketing and venue details are yet to be announced.
K-pop girl group Mamamoo will stage a one-night concert in Singapore on Jul 31 as part of their 2026 World Tour, which marks their 12th anniversary.
Details, including venue and ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
The quartet – Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – will kick off the tour in Seoul on the date of their 12th anniversary on Jun 19 with three shows. Other cities on the tour include Kaohsiung, Macau, Manila, New York, Chicago, San Jose and Hong Kong.
More shows are expected to be announced in the future.
According to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, this tour also coincides with the group’s upcoming album slated for early June, their first group release since 2022.
Mamamoo last performed in Singapore in February 2023 at The Star Theatre. Later that year, the group’s sub-unit Mamamoo+, made up of Moonbyul and Solar, returned to the same venue for their own concert in November.
Group members have also held solo concerts in Singapore over the years.
Mamamoo debuted in 2014. Some of their biggest hits include Hip, Egotistic, Starry Night and more.