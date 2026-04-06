K-pop girl group Mamamoo bringing 12th anniversary world tour to Singapore in July

The quartet – Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – will kick off the tour in Seoul on the date of their 12th anniversary on Jun 19 with three shows. Other cities on the tour include Kaohsiung, Macau, Manila, New York, Chicago, San Jose and Hong Kong.

More shows are expected to be announced in the future.

According to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, this tour also coincides with the group’s upcoming album slated for early June, their first group release since 2022.