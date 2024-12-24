Mediacorp announces it will offer contracts to 8 additional finalists from Star Search 2024

You might just be able to catch your favourite finalists from the recently-concluded Star Search 2024 onscreen again real soon. Singapore-based media network Mediacorp, which organised the talent discovery programme, announced on Monday (Dec 23) that it would offer contracts to eight additional finalists of Star Search 2024.

These finalists will join winner Tiffany Ho as new additions to Mediacorp's roster. They are:

Runner-up Gladys Bay (28)

Second runner-up Jona Chung (25)

Cai Cheng Jun (25)

Gladys Ng (24)

Ler Ka Ying (28)

June Tan (25)

Tan Zi Sheng (21)

Amy Ang (21)

The first seven finalists will join Mediacorp’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, to launch their careers in acting and hosting, while Amy Ang – who is an established content creator – will join Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG.