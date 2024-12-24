Mediacorp announces it will offer contracts to 8 additional finalists from Star Search 2024
These eight finalists will join champion Tiffany Ho as new additions to Mediacorp's roster.
You might just be able to catch your favourite finalists from the recently-concluded Star Search 2024 onscreen again real soon. Singapore-based media network Mediacorp, which organised the talent discovery programme, announced on Monday (Dec 23) that it would offer contracts to eight additional finalists of Star Search 2024.
These finalists will join winner Tiffany Ho as new additions to Mediacorp's roster. They are:
- Runner-up Gladys Bay (28)
- Second runner-up Jona Chung (25)
- Cai Cheng Jun (25)
- Gladys Ng (24)
- Ler Ka Ying (28)
- June Tan (25)
- Tan Zi Sheng (21)
- Amy Ang (21)
The first seven finalists will join Mediacorp’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, to launch their careers in acting and hosting, while Amy Ang – who is an established content creator – will join Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG.
In a statement, Doreen Neo, Mediacorp's chief talent officer, said: "Star Search has once again uncovered many rising stars, and we are thrilled to welcome these nine talents to the Mediacorp family.
"From aspiring actors and hosts to content creators, each of them brings unique strengths, passion, and charisma to the table, making for a group that reflects the dynamic nature of today’s showbiz scene. We are committed to accelerating their growth with tailored workshops and exclusive opportunities designed to match their aspirations, and can’t wait to see how far they will go. Stay tuned to see these rising stars make their mark on Mediacorp’s platforms and beyond!"
The grand finale of Star Search 2024 took place on Nov 24 and saw Tiffany Ho walking away with a Mediacorp contract and a BYD Seal electric vehicle.
