Where are the HDB blocks in NDP 2000’s Shine On Me music video? Singaporeans think they’ve found them

National Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the Parade, fireworks and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

And if you celebrated National Day in 2000 and know your Housing Development Board (HDB) estates well, you might have been able to solve one netizen’s very specific mystery.

In a Reddit post titled “Need help identifying HDB estate from old NDP video”, a user shared screenshots from the music video of the NDP 2000 theme song, Shine On Me, which had versions performed by Jai Wahab and Mavis Hee.

In several scenes, Hee is seen dancing in front of a cluster of HDB flats, which the OP believed were built in the late 90s.

“I’ve been trying to identify where these flats are located and whether they still exist. Unfortunately, there aren’t many contextual clues in these scenes. Please help me scratch this itch in my brain,” the user wrote.

Naturally, Reddit got to work.

A handful of users guessed Pasir Ris, with the OP admitting: “I thought it was Pasir Ris too but couldn’t find an exact match.”

But many others were convinced the answer was Serangoon North.