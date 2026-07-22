K-pop group NewJeans reunites in newly released videos celebrating anniversary, former member Danielle shares update
NewJeans shocked fans on Tuesday (Jul 21) night after suddenly dropping a series of newly shot videos and pictures commemorating their fourth anniversary.
K-pop girl group NewJeans shocked fans on Tuesday (Jul 21) night after suddenly releasing a slew of newly recorded videos and photos, following months of hiatus. The release serves as a celebration of NewJeans' fourth anniversary.
NewJeans debuted on Jul 22, 2022, but has been inactive for over a year. The members previously alleged bullying and harassment and sought to terminate their contracts. Following a series of legal battles, the Seoul High Court ruled that NewJeans' contracts with their agency Ador were valid till 2029.
Subsequently, the members of NewJeans announced that they would return to Ador. However, Ador later announced that it had terminated its contract with Danielle, accusing the Australia-born singer of "engaging in independent entertainment activities" – thus removing her as a member of NewJeans.
Ador is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with Danielle.
The photos and videos released on Tuesday night featured both solo and group content, showcasing Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein.
While many have celebrated NewJeans' return, a number of fans have called for a boycott, rallying behind the message: "NewJeans is five."
One fan wrote: "NewJeans is five, not four. You can’t have a rainbow without the sun."
Nonetheless, the newly released videos and photos have drawn millions of views and likes in under 12 hours.
In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Ador said that Tuesday's videos and photos are "commemorative content produced for fans to enjoy together in celebration of the fourth anniversary of NewJeans' debut".
It added: "We plan to announce NewJeans' specific activity plans and format once discussions with the members have been fully concluded."
In an update to fans on Tuesday night, Danielle shared new photos of herself, writing: "Life gets cloudy sometimes, but the light always finds its way back in. Until then, keep shining."