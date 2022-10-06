Love without prejudice on a Korean reality dating show: Does Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul think it's possible?

Who needs K-drama when K-reality dating shows are just as riveting and emotionally charged? Fans of Single’s Inferno, Heart Signal and Love Catcher who are looking to add one more to their list might just find it in Disney+’s first ever Korean reality dating show Pink Lie.

The premise is intriguing right from the get-go: Seven Koreans seeking a romantic partner live together in a (pink!) house, to find the one who will love them for who they are.

The catch? Every one of the three women and four men are hiding something about themselves – one critical relationship-changing secret that they have never told anyone before.