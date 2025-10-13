Drag queen Sammi Zhen, who inspired Richie Koh's character in A Good Child, wept when he first saw the movie
Drag queen Sammi Zhen shares with 8days.sg how he felt seeing his life on screen and how Richie Koh “became him” in the award-nominated A Good Child.
Mediacorp actor Richie Koh’s Golden Horse best leading actor nomination for A Good Child would not have been possible without Christopher Lim, who is better known as Sammi Zhen.
The 45-year-old drag queen's life was the inspiration for the local movie, which is now in theatres.
But it's not just Koh that people are recognising from the movie. In fact, Zhen, who towers at 1.8m tall (without high heels, he insists), tells 8days.sg he is also getting recognised in public these days since he was featured in the media for his connection with the movie.
The stallholders at a hawker centre near his place are buzzing about a movie about his life hitting theatres.
During our interview at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel’s Heritage Room, Zhen tells us one of the stallholders, armed with a newspaper clipping of him, had approached him and declared: “This person [in the article] looks like you ah”.
“It is me!” Zhen told her, with a laugh.
In A Good Child, Richie Koh takes on the role of a drag queen who returns home to care for his estranged and dementia-stricken mum (played by Hong Huifang).
While the cast was unveiled in May 2024, talk of a movie based on Sammi Zhen's life started way back in 2019.
Why Zhen? He initially joked that it was because director Ong Kuo Sin found his fiery Facebook rants hilarious.
“If you are on my Facebook, you will know I post a lot of rubbish. So, [I think] he found it interesting enough to turn into a movie," Zhen quips.
He first met Ong on the set of the film Number 1. “I was a consultant for Number 1 and we exchanged social media contacts then,” recalls Zhen.
Number 1 is a local film where Mark Lee also played a drag queen, a role which coincidentally also garnered him a Golden Horse nomination in 2020.
How did Sammi Zhen feel when he found out that Richie Koh was cast to play him?
“I went 'Thank God!' when I saw [Richie Koh], because we all know how good he is in his craft and work, right?” beams Zhen.
Zhen also tells this writer how Richie Koh even took time out to attend three of his drag shows to prep for the role.
“A couple of times, he even sent me to locations A and B, staying back to watch my performances,” says Zhen.
According to Zhen, friends who watched early screenings of A Good Child say that Richie Koh did such a good job, they forgot about the actor, and only saw Sammi Zhen.
“He is no longer acting. He is playing me, but no, he is me. You see him, you see me. That is why it is so scary,” explains Zhen.
Zhen also admits that it is surreal seeing his life story being played out on the big screen and that he wept when he saw the first cut of the film.
“Of course, a lot of it reminded me about the past. As we were watching it at Kuo Sin’s house, he just [took out] a piece of tissue [when he heard] me sniffing,” says Zhen.
In true comedic fashion, he remembers what he said to the film execs who were also there.
“I looked at them and asked, 'Do you want to give out tissue on the gala or not ah? I think it’s a good idea because if you [don't], I will be giving out [and selling the] tissue (laughs).' At least make some money, right?” he quips.
Speaking of the gala premiere, Zhen also revealed both Richie Koh and Hong Huifang got emotional when they met his mum. As she was in a wheelchair and currently in a nursing home, she could only be there for an hour before she had to leave.
“Everyone was teary-eyed when they saw her. Huifang held her hand the way someone would hold their mum’s,” says Zhen.
Hong spoke fluent Teochew with his mum, asking if she had eaten or if the theatre was too cold.
“I am not sure if she fully understands what the gala was about. She is usually just happy to go out, mingle, [do] some shopping,” admits Zhen.
Now that he's watched his colourful life played out on the big screen, is there anything he would tell his younger self?
Sammi Zhen goes quiet for a few seconds and takes a deep breath before saying: “There were so many times that you would want to give up. Love yourself more and endure a little. Because one day there will be a movie about you.”
