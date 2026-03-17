South Korea ramps up security for BTS Seoul show as President Lee stresses safety readiness

South Korean authorities are ramping up security measures ahead of the highly-anticipated BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Mar 21, with President Lee Jae Myung stressing that safety and security must be the top priority.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Mar 17), Lee said security preparations for the event should account for the possibility of "terror" acts, according to a live TV broadcast of the meeting.

The concert will be held at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, where as many as 260,000 people are expected to gather. It takes place a day after the group releases its new album, Arirang, on Mar 20. The release marks BTS’ first full-group comeback in nearly four years.

According to Korean media reports, a series of security measures will be put in place for the event.