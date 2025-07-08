Star Awards 2025: Biggest winner Christopher Lee says son Zed was happy he was thanked twice on stage

Backstage, still clutching his trophies in disbelief, Lee beamed: “I’m really surprised and happy. I was very contented to just receive the Special Achievement Award. I didn’t expect to get Best Host and Best Actor too.”

Lee, who snagged Best Host for the same show in 2023, previously took home Best Actor in 1997 for The Price Of Peace and in 2013 for Show Hand. He also has four Golden Bell Awards under his belt.

“Like my wife said, ‘What award can I win next year?’” he chuckled, referring to Fann Wong’s infamous quip at the 1995 Star Awards. “It really feels that way.”

For those too young to remember, a then-newbie Wong caused a stir when she blurted those words after sweeping three awards: Best Actress for Chronicle Of Life, Best Newcomer and Top 5 Most Popular Artiste.

While it’s debatable if Wong appreciated him bringing up her controversial one-liner, one person who would be most pleased with Lees’ antics is their 11-year-old son Zed.

“That's because I mentioned his name twice on stage,” said Lee.

If you too were wondering who the “buddy Li Xi Quan” Lee thanked in his acceptance speech was – it’s Zed.

Now that Lee is a two-time Best Host winner, does he think Zed – who impressed with his Mandarin skills at a Mother Tongue Symposium – would be inspired to follow in dad’s footsteps to be a host?

“His Chinese is good?” Lee laughed.

“I’ll let him make his own choices. Perhaps he might in the future. I will let him decide for himself.”

He added: “Our generation and his are very different, and so is their way of thinking. If he wants to be a host, I’d support him. If not, I’d encourage him to do something else. What’s most important is that he does something he enjoys.”

As for celebrating his wins, that will have to wait. Lee had to catch a flight back to Taiwan for work right after the awards.

“Perhaps a couple of days before or after my birthday, I’ll come back and have a good celebration with my family,” he said.