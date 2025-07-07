Star Awards 2025: The 10 best-dressed celebs this year include Zoe Tay, Desmond Tan and Jeanette Aw
Which stars are bona fide fashion mavericks? We summed them up with this top 10 best dressed list.
Star Awards 2025 marked 30 years of Singapore’s biggest entertainment show. And the turnout did not disappoint. More than 200 stars took to the red carpet in their Sunday best.
Which stars are bona fide fashion mavericks? We summed them up with this top 10 best dressed list.
ZOE TAY IN CHANEL METIERS D’ART
The undisputed Queen of Caldecott walked the red carpet in Chanel, in the exact same look that Chinese supermodel Liu Wen wore when she opened the French house’s Metiers D’art show in Hangzhou, China, in December last year.
For those lucky enough to see the tweed coat up close, they will be able to spot deer motifs and floral patterns embroidered by French artisans. Tay paired the regal looking coat with a bediamonded camelia choker, an ear cuff and two diamond rings totalling S$500,000 (US$392,000) from Chanel’s high jewellery collection.
JESSICA HSUAN IN RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION
The Best Actress winner’s choice of an easy breezy sheer georgette gown is the epitome of taste. Looking effortlessly elegant, Hsuan proved that one doesn’t need bells and whistles to look ace.
REBECCA LIM IN JEAN PAUL GAULTIER
This little black dress is anything but boring. Thanks to Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature nautical stripes and well-placed ruching that hugs at the right places.
DESMOND TAN IN AMIRI
Why stay in the safe lane when fun is, well, so much more fun? This Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes winner passed the black suit over for a sand coloured one that sparkles like a well-facetted diamond.
Covered in hand-applied sequins, this Amiri suit probably weighs a ton. Yet, it isn’t quite as hefty as the showstopping anniversary edition Zenith GFJ watch on the actor’s right wrist. Tan also let slip that the Boucheron goodies on him – including a shiny brooch, ring and bracelet – cost nearly S$500,000.
JEANETTE AW IN SHUSHU/TONG
Fashion rebels adore this Shanghai-based label. Aw chose its coquettish bustier ball gown that is equal parts cheeky and sophisticated. But it was her towering Christian Louboutin platform stilettos that stole the show. Fans held their breath as the 46-year-old climbed 50 steps in them to the red carpet.
CHERYL CHOU IN LIANA BRIDAL
Like a page out of a fashion glossy, this former Miss Universe Singapore sure knows how to put her best face forward. With a simple shoulder shrug, the 29-year-old made this bridal gown by a Vietnamese label look like a million bucks.
ELVIN NG IN MAISON SANS TITRE
No longer inspired by a drink, Ng pulled up workman overalls designed by a Beijing-based label for this drill instead. An unexpected choice that raised the actor’s fashion stakes in the best possible way. The Tiffany & Co Sea Star diamond brooch was the perfect icing on the cake.
SHERYL ANG IN SAINT LAURENT
This grey pinstripe suit may not be your regular award ceremony getup but this ex-model tapped her charisma to make it work. Oversized and androgynous, the look has a certain je ne sais quoi written all over it.
YE JIA YUN IN RICK OWENS
This leather bustier Rick Owens look isn’t the easiest to pull off. But it’s all in a day’s work for this 1.78m actress-model who made her runway debut at an Anteprima show in Milan in 2023.
YVONNE LIM IN OSCAR DE LA RENTA
The biggest Hollywood names like Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Demi Moore wear Oscar de la Renta. To celebrate her All-Time Favourite Artiste win, Lim choose its one-shoulder, polka-dotted number that showed off her toned arms, as well as that gorgeous pave diamond bangle.