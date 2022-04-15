Remember Elvin Ng’s ‘bandung’ suit? We tried to find out what he’ll wear next at Star Awards 2022

Yeo has been one of CNA Lifestyle’s frequent collaborators and, in fact, it was at one of our fashion shoots where the actor met Daryll for the first time.

The backstory was that Elvin was on the lookout for a stylist to replace his longtime collaborator, who had relocated to the US. A week after the shoot, Elvin took Daryll out for lunch to see if he would fit the bill. Ideas were tossed, ideals were shared, and at the end of the nine-hour chat, a partnership was born.

“So what will Elvin be wearing this year?” I texted Daryll.

“I can’t tell you, lah,” Daryll shot back. “When it comes to red carpet dressing, I feel that it should always be a surprise. What I can tell you though, is that I won’t put him in something safe.”

“Maybe Elvin will tell me?” I enquired with faux innocence.

“He’s holidaying in Switzerland but if you can wait, he might,” Daryll answered, with a smiley emoji.

My patience eventually paid off. Two weeks later, I was invited to be a fly on the wall at Elvin’s fashion fitting for the upcoming Star Awards on Apr 24.