Inside Star Awards 2025's fan zone, where the most diehard showed up 8 hours early

Towards the end of the red carpet segment of Star Awards 2025 on Sunday (Jul 6) evening, a fan next to me – let’s call him Overzealous Fan – remarked that he was considering hanging around at Mediacorp till midnight.

It would mean waiting for six hours, mind you – around the time that he estimated the post-event party would end.

He didn’t have a ticket for the main show in The Theatre at Mediacorp, which was taking place after the red carpet, and staying late would mean an expensive cab ride home. But for the mere possibility of glimpsing the artistes as they left for the night? Why, it should be an easy call.

Earlier in the evening, I’d spotted him setting up a stool to prop his camera tripod, allowing him to film the entire red carpet show from the back of the crowd. He stood in the same spot for the whole hour, probably willing to be sooner burnt by the sweltering heat than miss personally capturing a second of the show … which he could watch live on his mobile device.

And yet, Overzealous Fan’s mild hesitation to remain till the post-event party wrapped up rendered him less of a devotee than another I shall call Even More Overzealous Fan.

The latter scoffed when asked whether he was staying till midnight. He had shown up at 9am, even though the first segment began at 5pm, and there was no way he was leaving before he got what I reckon he came for: Some selfies and shoulder-rubbing.

“Yes of course I will stay! There are over 200 celebrities here! We must wait! It’s worth it! How dare we not stay?” Even More Overzealous Fan declared in Mandarin, seemingly indignant that an alternative was suggested at all.

“There is no reward without hard work!”