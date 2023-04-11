Top 10 Star Awards winner Tasha Low says 8 months of selling kimchi made her realise how much she loved showbiz

There’s a first for everything. At the Star Awards on Sunday (Apr 9) it was Tasha Low’s first Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes win. And for us over at 8days.sg (as well as everyone watching the show), it was the first time we heard kimchi getting name-dropped in a Star Awards acceptance speech.

"When I returned from Korea in 2018, I’d actually made up my mind not to return to showbiz. I even went to sell kimchi. Thankfully, that job didn’t really suit me, so that’s why I’m standing here,” the 29-year-old said in her speech.

So basically… it’s thanks to kimchi that we’re able to continue seeing Low in showbiz, right? 8days.sg spoke to her after the win, where the star confirmed our assumption.

As it turns out, she was introduced to her kimchi-selling job by fellow former Skarf member Ferlyn Wong, 31. Low and Wong were the two Singaporean members of the four-membered girl group that was active from 2012 till 2014, trying to break into the notoriously competitive K-pop market.