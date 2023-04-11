Top 10 Star Awards winner Tasha Low says 8 months of selling kimchi made her realise how much she loved showbiz
Low picked up her first ever Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes win at this year's awards ceremony on Sunday (Apr 9).
There’s a first for everything. At the Star Awards on Sunday (Apr 9) it was Tasha Low’s first Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes win. And for us over at 8days.sg (as well as everyone watching the show), it was the first time we heard kimchi getting name-dropped in a Star Awards acceptance speech.
"When I returned from Korea in 2018, I’d actually made up my mind not to return to showbiz. I even went to sell kimchi. Thankfully, that job didn’t really suit me, so that’s why I’m standing here,” the 29-year-old said in her speech.
So basically… it’s thanks to kimchi that we’re able to continue seeing Low in showbiz, right? 8days.sg spoke to her after the win, where the star confirmed our assumption.
As it turns out, she was introduced to her kimchi-selling job by fellow former Skarf member Ferlyn Wong, 31. Low and Wong were the two Singaporean members of the four-membered girl group that was active from 2012 till 2014, trying to break into the notoriously competitive K-pop market.
"I was basically a salesperson for this company, selling kimchi and other Korean ingredients,” Low said, adding: "It was very hard, 'cos I'm very introverted, so it's tough for me to go door-to-door to sell products and talk to people. In fact, after eight months of doing that job, I realised it just wasn't for me.”
"I wanted to give up [showbiz] completely, but after doing the sales job, I realised the importance of passion. If you don't have passion for your job, it just feels like you're dreading to go to work and everything, and so that's when I decided to try out showbiz again,” she said.
And well, the rest was history. Low went on to audition for a role in the 2019 web series, Cheerific, before going on to star in Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star and a string of Mediacorp productions.
"I'm just very thankful that people still gave me a chance and opportunity. They've always helped me along the way. That’s when I felt like Singapore's entertainment scene is really different from Korea. People here are just way more helpful and friendly, it's more of a family kind of vibe,” Tasha said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.