Twice’s Dahyun to continue hiatus while Chaeyoung may limit participation in upcoming shows due to back pain

Two members of Twice are faced with health issues that have affected their schedules with the group, according to the group’s agency JYP Entertainment.

On Wednesday (Mar 25), the company announced that Dahyun will continue to sit out upcoming performances during the group's ongoing This Is For World Tour due to her ankle fracture sustained earlier this year.

The agency said: "After closely monitoring her condition and carefully reviewing her ability to participate in scheduled performances, we have determined that it would be difficult for her to proceed at this time."

As such, she will be focusing on her recovery and she will return once she has sufficiently recovered.

The update follows an earlier announcement on Feb 11 that the singer would go on hiatus due to an ankle fracture. According to the agency, Dahyun first experienced discomfort in her ankle at the start of the North American leg of Twice’s tour and had been receiving treatment while in the US.

After medical examinations in South Korea confirmed a fracture, she was advised to "undergo continued treatment and take sufficient rest", according to the agency.

As a result, Dahyun did not participate in the North American tour dates from Feb 13 to Mar 7.