Twice’s Dahyun to continue hiatus while Chaeyoung may limit participation in upcoming shows due to back pain
Twice's agency, JYP Entertainment, recently announced that Dahyun will sit out upcoming performances and Chaeyoung is underdoing medical evaluation after experiencing back pain.
Two members of Twice are faced with health issues that have affected their schedules with the group, according to the group’s agency JYP Entertainment.
On Wednesday (Mar 25), the company announced that Dahyun will continue to sit out upcoming performances during the group's ongoing This Is For World Tour due to her ankle fracture sustained earlier this year.
The agency said: "After closely monitoring her condition and carefully reviewing her ability to participate in scheduled performances, we have determined that it would be difficult for her to proceed at this time."
As such, she will be focusing on her recovery and she will return once she has sufficiently recovered.
The update follows an earlier announcement on Feb 11 that the singer would go on hiatus due to an ankle fracture. According to the agency, Dahyun first experienced discomfort in her ankle at the start of the North American leg of Twice’s tour and had been receiving treatment while in the US.
After medical examinations in South Korea confirmed a fracture, she was advised to "undergo continued treatment and take sufficient rest", according to the agency.
As a result, Dahyun did not participate in the North American tour dates from Feb 13 to Mar 7.
Separately, JYP Entertainment said on Thursday that Chaeyoung has postponed her departure from South Korea for their concert in Orlando, Florida after experiencing sudden lower back discomfort. The singer was preparing to depart when she experienced back pain that morning which required immediate medical attention.
“After receiving medical evaluation and treatment, her departure schedule will be decided based on the examination results and her recovery progress. We will aim for her to depart as soon as possible,” the agency said.
It added that even if she participates in upcoming performances, her stage activities "may be partially limited”.
Chaeyoung was previously on hiatus from October to December last year due to vasovagal syncope – a form of fainting due to drops in heart rate and blood pressure.
Twice is currently on their This Is For World Tour which began in July 2025 in Asia and Australia, with a performance at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12. The group is now on the North American and European leg of the tour, which is scheduled to take place until June this year.
The tour boasts a total of 78 shows, most of which are back-to-back and with few days of rest between cities, which has sparked concern and criticism amongst fans.
“Please let the girls take full rest [for] at least a month or two months, they’ve been very busy since two years ago,” one fan on X wrote. “They’re literally doing [a] world tour [for] two years straight without proper rest.”
Another wrote, “These poor girls are dropping left and right out of pure exhaustion or injuries and that’s not good at all.”
During this tour, along with Dahyun and Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon also missed the Philippines and Phoenix legs of the tour due to health issues.