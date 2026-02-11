K-pop group Twice's Dahyun to go on hiatus after ankle fracture
On Wednesday (Feb 11), South Korean agency JYP Entertainment announced that Dahyun of K-pop girl group Twice will go on a hiatus due to an ankle fracture.
The news follows recent concerts where Dahyun was seen seated on stage for extended periods, sitting out portions of Twice’s group choreography.
According to JYP Entertainment, Dahyun experienced discomfort in her ankle at the beginning of the North American leg of Twice's This Is For world tour and was receiving treatment for it while in the US.
"After returning to Korea, she underwent further medical examinations and was diagnosed with a fracture. Based on medical advice, she has been advised to undergo continued treatment and take sufficient rest," said the agency.
JYP Entertainment added that due to "the physical demands of the performances", continuing to perform could interfere with Dahyun's recovery.
As such, Dahyun will not be participating in the North America tour dates of Twice's tour that are scheduled from Feb 13 to Mar 7. These include shows at Washington DC, Atlanta and Montreal.
The agency has also cautioned that Dahyun's participation in future schedules "will be decided after closely monitoring her recovery".
After Mar 7, Twice will stage its first-ever concert in Taipei, Taiwan, from Mar 20 to 22. In April, the group will also make history as the first foreign artiste to hold a solo concert at Tokyo’s National Stadium.
"We sincerely apologise to fans who may have been surprised by this news and ask for your kind understanding, as this decision was made to prioritise Dahyun's recovery," wrote JYP Entertainment.
The news of Dahyun's health has renewed criticism surrounding the intensity of Twice's ongoing This Is For world tour, which currently boasts 78 shows, most of which are back-to-back with a few days of rest between cities.
This tour has seen member Chaeyoung going on hiatus from October to December last year due to vasovagal syncope – a form of fainting due to drops in heart rate and blood pressure, as well as Jeongyeon missing the Philippine and Phoenix legs of the tour due to health issues.
"I know the girls love performing but they need to stop the tour," wrote one fan. "I'm sorry, this is ridiculous."
Another fan wrote: "The fact that [Dahyun] performed the entire NA tour with a fracture is shocking. No tour is worth risking her or any member's health. Their well-being should always come first."