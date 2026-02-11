K-pop group Twice's Dahyun to go on hiatus after ankle fracture

Twice member Dahyun, 27, will go on hiatus due to an ankle fracture, announced her agency JYP Entertainment on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The news follows recent concerts where Dahyun was seen seated on stage for extended periods, sitting out portions of Twice’s group choreography.

According to JYP Entertainment, Dahyun experienced discomfort in her ankle at the beginning of the North American leg of Twice's This Is For world tour and was receiving treatment for it while in the US.

"After returning to Korea, she underwent further medical examinations and was diagnosed with a fracture. Based on medical advice, she has been advised to undergo continued treatment and take sufficient rest," said the agency.