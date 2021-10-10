Creative Capital: Pivoting from travel and concert photography to wedding shoots

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST CAMERA AND HOW LONG DID IT TAKE YOU TO FEEL LIKE YOU WERE PRODUCING GREAT SHOTS?

My first DSLR was a Canon 550D. I bought it after saving up some money during NS, so you can imagine how long it took to make that purchase. I could tell that my shots were getting better based on the reach of my posts on Instagram. At that time, I was mostly taking photos of sunsets and a lot of my peers encouraged me to do more.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT PHOTOGRAPHY?

Being able to capture a moment in time. How looking at a particular photo takes you back to the exact moment it was taken, and the feelings that come with it. Photography was my escape from the real world.