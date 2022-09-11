What made this former teacher go into the business of customising mechanical keyboards?

HOW DID YOU GO FROM WORKING AT THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MOE) TO BEING A CUSTOM MECHANICAL KEYBOARD ENTREPRENEUR?

Like all good things, I fell into it. I remember seeing a mechanical keyboard as part of desk setup on some social media website. I was fascinated with the different types of layouts, designs and styles I could experiment with, and once I bought my first keyboard, there was no turning back.

I became fascinated with the idea that a simple input device could come in so many designs, layouts and feel. You can purchase a mechanical keyboard off the shelf these days, but back then, many of us had to hunt for one. I even took a detour during my honeymoon to look for specific keyboards that were only available in a very specific store on very specific streets in Taiwan and South Korea.

I also met many like-minded designers online and realised I could bring their ideas to life and pay the bills at the same time. After a few years of trial and error, I decided to make the jump to entrepreneurship.