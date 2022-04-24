The couple behind Forest & Whale wants to combat single-use plastic in Singapore's 'dabao' culture

As someone who does takeaway coffee on a daily basis, I am in love with the KopiCup produced by Gustavo Maggio and Wendy Chua. This double-walled reusable cup is inspired by the condensed milk cans that double as takeaway coffee containers generations ago.

The cup is just one of the products this Singaporean and Italian-Argentinian couple has designed through Reuse Lab, a spin-off of their sustainability-driven design practice Forest & Whale. And Reuse Lab is a recipient of the DesignSingapore Council Good Design Research grant.

Another idea that the couple has considered, while looking for new and sustainable alternatives to current takeaway containers, is an edible container made from wheat husks.

CAN YOU TELL US HOW YOU BOTH MET?

Maggio: It was 2005. I was living in Barcelona and Wendy was finishing her studies in Singapore. We both took part in a design competition organised by Electrolux and were among those picked to present our projects in the grand final in Stockholm. We met there, together with designers Gabriel and Sebastian.