Meet the Paper Empress and the Singaporean artist behind these visually striking paper craft creations

HOW DID YOU START TRAINING FOR THE CAREER YOU HAVE NOW?

I graduated from Temasek Polytechnic with a diploma in Visual Communications, but that was a certification of completion, and most of the time I didn’t know what I was doing as a design student, being led by project briefs and deadlines.

The real training came from being actually on the job, especially as a freelancer who wears multiple hats to keep his business afloat. As a young designer, there were – and still are – so many things to learn and discover, from print production, digital imaging, to the technical aspects of photography and video production.

I am always curious about how these processes actually work, even though most of the time they were out of sight and mind, and my relationship with them seemed to be just passing of batons. But over time, I realised having a deep appreciation of what my collaborators do allowed me to push my own creative limits, as well as develop a sense of empathy in managing timelines and expectations.

WHEN DID YOU DECIDE THAT YOU WANTED TO BE A FULL-TIME DESIGNER?

I scored A1 for ‘O’-levels art, and my tutor suggested that I should head straight to TP to study design instead of going the conventional route of attending JC. Back then I had no idea what a career in design was like, I just went along with her recommendations. As a typical Singaporean in the 90s with little career guidance, I went on to be a designer simply because that’s what I was trained to do.

YOU WORK ACROSS MANY MEDIAS AND DISCIPLINES – PHOTOGRAPHY, GRAPHIC DESIGN, THEATRE – WHICH DO YOU LOVE THE MOST?