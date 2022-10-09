This Singaporean tufting artist can turn anything into a rug – and is popular for her pet portraits

YOU HAVE A BACKGROUND IN COMMUNICATION DESIGN AND MURAL PAINTING. CAN YOU ELABORATE MORE ABOUT THAT AND YOUR PROFESSIONAL CREATIVE JOURNEY?

I studied communication design in school, and during that time I was working several part time jobs. Back in uni, my best friend introduced me to her friend who was hiring, and so I became a gallery sitter for a non-profit mural painting company. I had opportunities to take part in community art programmes and through the company, I gained mural painting experience. I was eventually able to conduct on-the-spot 10-minute painting lessons for basically anyone, from young children to aunties and corporate folk at community events. It was through this non-profit that I met my close friends, and after we left, we started our own mural collective in 2016 called Hardly Studio Environment. We painted during the weekends as all three of us had day jobs. As mentioned, I left that day job in 2020 and shortly after, discovered tufting.

WHAT ARE THE MORE RECOGNISABLE MURALS THAT YOU’VE DONE, OR CONTRIBUTED TO?

Most of the murals done under Hardly Studio were painted in private spaces. For example, we did a rooftop one for Hmlet, a play area wall for one of Maple Bear's locations and community canvases for Tote Board Singapore during an event at Gardens by the Bay. The biggest one that is open to the public is at Margaritas in Dempsey. We painted for Margaritas while they were undergoing a huge renovation, and our work is up there on their walls and pillars.

HOW LONG WAS IT BETWEEN GETTING INTO TUFTING AND SELLING PIECES AND TAKING ON COMMISSIONS?

It took about five or six months. During that period, I did a lot of practicing – getting used to the machine, learning how to streamline my processes better, a ton of trial and error plus crafting new designs and testing them, and seeing how they react with external elements like water. It was only after a certain amount of practice that I felt comfortable enough to start selling my work.