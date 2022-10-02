Meet the Singaporean crafter foodie behind With Autumn’s popular dyeing, tufting and punch needle workshops

I guess so, I was always good at music and art in school. I even learned to crochet at five just by watching my aunt. A lot of my time when I was younger was filled by making gifts such as friendship bands, customised pens using embroidery thread with my friends’ names, farewell gifts for the seniors, and crocheting bags and pencil cases for the new school term.

WAS CREATIVITY ENCOURAGED IN YOUR FAMILY?

I grew up in a typical Singaporean-Chinese family. I guess growing up with my grandmother in the kampong gave me more freedom to explore and experience things with my hands – I dabbled in everything my grandmother did as she would always give me a set of my own tools and small bit of material or ingredients so I can be quiet sitting next to her while was was making kueh, pounding chilli, sewing, etc.

After O’levels, I had the choice to go to JC or a really good course in Poly (life sciences or business) but I chose to enrol in design school. My parents fully supported my decision which I am very thankful for. My mother is also a very creative person; she has an eye for beautiful things and is a great iPhone photographer. I probably got the creative genes from her. I also remember she used to sew costumes for me to wear to school events, helped design my art folio, and always guided me in social studies projects where we had to build a 3D village or a town using plasticine, ice cream sticks and found materials on a styrofoam board.

YOU SPENT A DECADE IN AGENCIES BEFORE STRIKING OUT ON YOUR OWN. TELL ME ABOUT THAT DECISION. WAS IT SCARY OR WAS IT SOMETHING YOU FELT YOU HAD TO DO?

I enjoyed agency life and the constant challenge to come up with design solutions for clients. It was fulfilling; however, I decided to start out on my own after I lost my younger brother to an accident. This incident gave me a wakeup call and made me think deeper about what I wanted to do with the time I have on Earth. So I quit my job and with nothing more than with my last pay check, laptop and sewing machine, started my first business, Wishful Thinking Studios. It was a scary decision but living at home with my parents at that time helped save me some makan money. I also took on freelance design projects to sustain myself financially.