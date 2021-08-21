Transforming a 4-room HDB flat into an edgy ‘post-apocalyptic’ home

Married couple Raj and Mahesh Shanmugaraj are an adventurous duo who work in science and engineering. So, inspired by their worksite visits, they gave their interior designer Rey Tan of Er Studio an unusual renovation brief for their 1,001 sq ft four-room HDB flat in the Canberra neighbourhood.

It had to be “post-apocalyptic industrial”. Also, “environmentally-conscious” and with “sustainable furniture” as well.

“We don’t feel it’s very out of the norm, because it’s who we are,” explained Raj. “The whole industrial theme is about sustainability, which ties in with the environment.”