Singaporean footwear brand Anothersole: ‘We are not interested in fashion cycles’

Building a brand that is scalable is difficult and expensive. We started Anothersole when our footwear trading arm was at risk because buyers were going direct to the factories instead. We had to pivot or face business failure. A lot was at stake to make Anothersole work. We are fortunate to have the two businesses running today.

In our first year, we had no external fundings so we focused on keeping costs down. Weekly meetings were conducted at McDonald’s for close to a year. I remember feeling sorry for the team but they never once complained. Everyone was and is still fully committed to ensuring Anothersole’s success. Besides selling online and in departmental stores, we did pop-ups and roadshows every other month to connect with our customers and make new ones. It was hard work but that provided first-hand insights to the business.

The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, from supply chain lockdowns to retail restrictions. Logistics costs shot through the roof, affecting margins and delivery timelines. It was a very difficult period for many. At camp Anothersole, we chose to focus on two things – to take care of the employees and the customers. With the support of the team, we went on a path of controlled expansion, bringing the number of retail points from three (pre-COVID) to 10 today. Our acquisition push into the USA through a direct-to-consumer channel saw our revenue jump multi-folds in the past 18 months.

The journey has been non-linear (read: messy). We had to pivot many times. Having grown more than 400 per cent in the past two years, our team has grown and we now focus more on financial prudence and oversight. We still operate the business with an underdog mindset and our aim is to grow sustainably.

WHY DID YOU FINALLY DECIDE TO LAUNCH A SNEAKER AS YOUR SECOND SILHOUETTE?