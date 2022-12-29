Why skater fashion continues to be popular among grown men – and how to pull off the look

Skateboarding originated in the 1940s when surfers in California wanted to keep themselves busy when the waves were flat. The sport gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s and it began to enter mainstream culture in the 1990s as street skateboarding took off in a massive way.

Whether it was in movies or music, popular culture in the 90s and Noughties was abuzz with skateboarding themes and references such as Avril Lavigne’s 2002 single Sk8r Boi and skate-punk bands such as Green Day and Blink-182.

In 1999, skateboarding superstar Tony Hawk, launched his Pro Skater video game for the PlayStation, bringing the sport into homes and widening its reach. As skateboarding continued to evolve to become a global phenomenon, it could no longer be passed off as some fun for skate punks but a sport that demanded intense athletic ability and skill, and it eventually made its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

With the rise in popularity, skater fashion also become more widely adopted, moving from the peripheries of popular culture into the mainstream as cool streetwear. Whether it’s simply a Thrasher tee, Palace hoodie, or the full skater look, many celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Drake can be seen donning the style.

Then there’s Pharrell Williams, who flaunts the style and also touts the fashion through his skater-inspired label. With the Billionaire Boys Club line he started with Nigo, the creator of urban clothing line A Bathing Ape (Bape), he has helped to popularise the skater appeal.