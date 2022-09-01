Looking much older than you really are (like Edison Chen)? You could be making these grooming mistakes

Case in point – when Hong Kong star Edison Chen appeared in a Sacai fashion ad campaign with his wife and daughter recently, it sparked a flurry of comments about how much older he looked. The reformed bad boy who’s now a family man is 41 years old, but has wrinkles and sagging skin that are making him look way beyond his years.

Now, let’s look at another male celebrity who clearly is doing a much better job at beating the effects of ageing – Cantopop star Aaron Kwok, who still looks like he’s in his late 30s at age 56. We don’t know if genetics is behind his seemingly eternal youth, but we know for sure that Kwok goes all out to take care of his skin – he’s shared in many interviews how he’s been using skincare religiously since he hit his mid-20s.