The sisters behind GenK Jewelry are on a mission to make jade modern, feminine and fashionable again

GenK Jewelry veers toward a feminine style that incorporates plenty of floral and other nature-inspired motifs. At the same time, there are occasional bold designs featuring graphic elements that give the stone a surprisingly edgy appeal.

“We aim to bridge the gap between heritage and modernity, and to create an elegant symbiosis between the past and present. We like to utilise whimsical arrangements and modern silhouettes in brilliant metals, and embellish our jewellery with semi-precious gemstones that intermingle in dazzling blends of colours,” said Genevie, about the signature style of the brand.

The result has been an interesting, unexpected fusion of jade with precious gold and gemstones in an array of hues.

“We have been in the business for eight years now, and seen a significant growth in interest for jade among the younger crowd. From our experience, our customers, primarily women in their 20s to 50s, love designs with flora and fauna, and butterfly motifs have become popular too," she shared.

"The feedback that we have received from our customers is that they feel like they have entered into an enchanted garden when they wear our pieces."