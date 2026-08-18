From Beneunder to Bosideng: 5 Chinese outdoor brands every gorpcore fan should know
As interest in the outdoors continues to grow, these Chinese brands are emerging as credible alternatives to Arc'teryx, Salomon and Hoka.
On any given weekend in Singapore, it's no longer unusual to spot someone in a technical shell jacket queueing for coffee, despite the 32°C heat. Across Southeast Asia, trail-running shoes have become everyday sneakers, while utility vests and hiking backpacks have found a home far beyond mountain trails.
Welcome to the age of gorpcore.
What began as a niche fashion movement inspired by outdoor pursuits has evolved into one of the defining aesthetics of the past few years. Its latest offshoot, "mountaincore", leans even further into alpine-inspired dressing, embracing everything from technical outerwear and climbing gear to rugged trail footwear.
While global brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon and Hoka helped propel the trend into the mainstream, a new wave of Chinese labels has been quietly building its own following. Many gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international travel restrictions encouraged consumers to swap overseas holidays for camping trips and mountain hikes closer to home. As outdoor lifestyles grew in popularity, so did demand for clothing and equipment that balanced technical performance with everyday style.
Today, China's outdoor market extends far beyond specialist mountaineering gear. From high-performance trail-running shoes and expedition-ready outerwear to sun-protective apparel, these homegrown brands are increasingly finding fans across Asia.
Whether you're planning a trek in Chiang Mai, a camping trip in Malaysia or simply embracing the outdoorsy aesthetic for your next cafe hop, these five Chinese outdoor brands deserve a place on your radar.
1. BENEUNDER
Long before technical shell jackets and hiking shoes became fashion staples, Beneunder convinced Chinese consumers to spend a premium on something far less glamorous: umbrellas.
Founded in 2013, the brand built its reputation on UV-blocking parasols that earned it the nickname “the Hermes of umbrellas”. It has since expanded into sun-protective apparel and accessories, offering everything from UPF 50+ jackets and hats to face masks and arm sleeves.
Designed for hot climates, Beneunder's products feature cooling fabrics such as ice silk and breathable mesh, alongside thoughtful touches like foldable sunglasses that collapse to the size of a credit card and packable hats that fit neatly into a handbag. Celebrities including Yang Mi, Jay Chou and Zhao Lusi have also fronted campaigns for the brand.
Prices start from S$20.
Available at Beneunder.
2. BOSIDENG
If it’s good enough for the China Antarctic Expedition Team, it’s probably overqualified for your next adventure.
Founded in 1976, Bosideng has grown into China's largest down jacket company and the world's best-selling down apparel brand for 30 consecutive years. While it developed a Gore-Tex parka capable of withstanding temperatures as low as -54°C for the Antarctic expedition team, it's best known for lightweight Puff jackets that deliver warmth without the Michelin Man bulk.
The brand has also made a push into luxury fashion, collaborating with Jean Paul Gaultier, showing at New York and Paris Fashion Week, and appointing Kim Jones as creative director of its premium urban line, Areal.
Prices start from £14.99/S$25.90.
Available at Bosideng.
3. CAPELIN
Outdoor gear doesn't have to come in fifty shades of black, grey and olive.
Founded in 2014 and inspired by Tibet's mountain culture, Capelin combines technical performance with the bold colours of snowboard apparel. Its range includes temperature-regulating base layers, UPF 40+ cooling jackets and water-repellent cargo trousers designed for changing conditions.
The brand also uses PFAS-free water-repellent treatments and recycled fabric yarns, proving technical gear and sustainability can go hand in hand.
Prices start from S$28.00.
Available at Capelin.
4. KAILAS
Some outdoor brands sell the look of adventure and Kailas equips people who chase it.
Founded in Guangzhou in 2003, the brand specialises in climbing, mountaineering and trail running equipment, and serves as the official supplier to the Chinese National Climbing Team. Its founder, Baggio Zhong, went on to become China's first sit-skier and a Paralympic athlete after a skiing accident left him paraplegic in 2013.
Among its best-known products is the Fuga trail-running shoe, nicknamed the "King of Steep Slopes", featuring a buckle-lacing system, a patented gaiter attachment and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for technical terrain.
Prices start from US$5/S$6.50.
Available at Kailas.
5. NOTHOMME
Founded in 2015, Nothomme blends vintage outdoor aesthetics with modern technical fabrics. Its collection spans hiking, skiing, cycling and camping apparel, with standouts including ultralight 42g packable jackets, UPF 100+ cooling trousers and hand tie-dyed Coolmax® T-shirts.
More recently, its sub line, Nothomme Blue, has pivoted towards urban outdoor apparel, blending retro styling with technical fabrics and functional details for hiking, cycling and everyday wear.
It's a refreshing alternative for anyone who prefers retro style over head-to-toe technical black.
Prices start from US$50.40/S$65.10.
Available at Nothomme.