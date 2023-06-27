Singaporean model Ong Bee Yan puts together Fashion For Cancer charity runway show to raise funds
Her goal is to raise S$100,000 for the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) to aid cancer research and patient support.
Model Ong Bee Yan has witnessed several people in her circle – her uncle, aunt, two cousins, sister-in-law and mother – go through cancer. But nothing prepared her for what she would go through emotionally and mentally when her son, Chia Rong Liang, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2021.
“Seeing him endure the physical, emotional and mental hardships that accompanied his illness was truly heartbreaking and overwhelming,” said Ong.
Having seen what her family members went through during their cancer journeys, Ong was “inspired to bring hope and positivity to those struggling with cancer”. And she chose the runway to be her platform with the launch of Fashion for Cancer (FFC), which she kickstarted and organised.
Ong’s goal? To raise S$100,000 for the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) to aid cancer research and patient support through the FFC’s first-ever charity fashion show.
A CAUSE CLOSE TO HOME
Ong recalled the fateful day when her son broke the news to the family.
“On August 28 2020 when Rong Liang received the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, he was already in the hospital and his Whipples surgery was scheduled for the following day. He broke the news to us over a phone call with two of his friends present at our house. At that moment, the full weight of the situation didn’t immediately sink in for me.
"I started researching online about pancreatic cancer and its prognosis, and the information I came across was devastating and shocking. When reality truly sunk in, I found myself overwhelmed with a sense of hopelessness, helplessness, excruciating pain and sadness.”
Ong added that having Chia go through his surgery during the height of the pandemic with COVID-19 restrictions in place made it even more challenging for regular visits.
As of today, Chia has had two surgeries, radiation and is still undergoing chemotherapy. And though the worse may be behind them, their journey is far from over. “Every time he is due for a scan, we all enter a state of worry and uncertainty, not knowing what the results will reveal. However, God has been merciful and gracious. We celebrate every victory even if it’s a small one,” Ong added.
And thanks to her faith, Ong shared that she has been able to stay strong and maintain a positive outlook to continue to fight against the odds.
FASHION FOR A GOOD CAUSE
A unique and unprecedented concept, the FFC Charity Fashion Show will feature 16 cancer survivors walking the runway decked in In Good Company, Charles & Keith and Moss & Lupine.
Aged between 14 and 59 years, these models come from all walks of life, highlighting that cancer can happen to anybody, regardless of age, race and gender. They include Chia, Mediacorp actress Pan Ling Ling, photographer-filmmaker Nicky Loh and Manhunt Singapore 2021/2022 first runner-up Arun Rosiah.
So why a fashion show? Ong admitted that being a model set the wheels in her head turning. “I started modelling at age 63 – a path that I had never imagined was possible for me, especially considering my age. It broke barriers, modelling gave me a lot of confidence and newfound passion. I thought to myself if modelling can become a reality for me, why can’t I make it a reality for cancer survivors who would never in their wildest dreams think they would ever catwalk on stage? It would bring joy even if it meant just a single day of happiness.”
But that’s not all. Ong added that she believed that the fashion show would also be a great “platform for these remarkable individuals to showcase their incredible courage, strength and resilience as cancer survivors”.
I think it’s important to show the world that cancer patients and survivors can be vibrant and beautiful, and the Fashion for Cancer campaign brings that to life.
But more important, Ong hopes that the Fashion for Cancer initiative will become an annual event. “I hope it will grow into a big event with more sponsors participating and working towards a good cause. Ultimately, I envision Fashion for Cancer to be a charity fashion show that Singaporeans can be proud of.”
WALK THE TALK
When it came to selecting the models, Ong shared that there was no specific criteria, and that “the focus was on providing an opportunity for cancer survivors from all backgrounds to showcase their strength and resilience on the runway”.
Echoing the same sentiments is professional singer, emcee, voiceover artiste and breast cancer survivor, Vivienne Wong. “I think it’s important to show the world that cancer patients and survivors can be vibrant and beautiful, and the Fashion for Cancer campaign brings that to life. There are too many portrayals in the media of people with cancer being sickly and close to death – we need to change that narrative to reduce the stigma and fear surrounding cancer diagnosis and treatment.”
Added Rosiah: “Looking at all of us, cancer survivors, on stage, no one will be able to tell that we actually went through such a traumatic, debilitating journey.”
It is also why the colorectal cancer survivor sees the fashion show as an opportunity to show everyone, including present cancer patients, the possibility of rewriting their cancer journey with hope and positivity in the fight against the disease, and not let it define them as victims. But instead redefine themselves as heroes.
For Loh, the fashion show holds a slightly different meaning as he pulls double duty, walking the runway and co-directing the video (together with Chia) that will be played before the show starts. Loh shared that it is his way of giving back to the cancer community for all their support and advice when he battled his two rounds of DLBCL (diffuse large B cell lymphoma) in 2018 and again in 2021.
“I think being onstage with the other cancer survivors and seeing us all glowing and growing strong after cancer is a very powerful thing.”
And while all three models CNA Lifestyle spoke to are generally excited about the upcoming fashion show, no one is more excited than Rosiah. “I dream of being the first platinum bearded senior male model in Singapore, and am hoping that this fashion show will also pave the way for my modelling career. I know that I got what it takes to succeed. I just need the right mentor and brand to believe in this 59-year-old warrior.”
Similarly, Wong is also looking forward to her time on the runway. “As someone who has to dress up for work on stage, I love fashion and I love performing. I want to encourage people by showing that life, with and after cancer, can be beautiful and joyful.”
HOPE AT THE END OF THE RAINBOW
Just as the fashion show is a symbol of hope and positivity, the cancer survivors want to spread the same message with their presence.
“No matter how hopeless your situation is, grasp at that last straw of hope. And it’s not just any ordinary hope you should have, it should be a defiant hope to live your life to the fullest,” said Rosiah.
Added Loh: “I learnt that time is very limited and that we should strive to always be the best version of ourselves to our family and to ourselves too. Don’t keep saying ‘later’ because there might not be a ‘later’.”
And always remember to “be kind to yourself”, shared Wong. “Recovery doesn’t happen overnight. It can take months, even years, to restore the body, mind and spirit. Pace your work and activities to manage your energy and stress.”
HOW YOU CAN LEND YOUR SUPPORT
The inaugural Fashion for Cancer Charity Fashion Show will take place on Aug 25 at AP Media Asia, and tickets are priced at S$200 each. The exclusive event is limited to 100 people. Besides cheering on the cancer survivors, you’ll also be treated to a medley of jazz and pop songs performance by vocalist Look Ru-Shin and cellist Tang I Shyan. Plus, each guest will also bring home a goodie bag worth S$330.
Purchase your tickets here. Additionally, donations can also be made to support the Fashion For Cancer initiative here.