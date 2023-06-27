Singaporean model Ong Bee Yan puts together Fashion For Cancer charity runway show to raise funds

Echoing the same sentiments is professional singer, emcee, voiceover artiste and breast cancer survivor, Vivienne Wong. “I think it’s important to show the world that cancer patients and survivors can be vibrant and beautiful, and the Fashion for Cancer campaign brings that to life. There are too many portrayals in the media of people with cancer being sickly and close to death – we need to change that narrative to reduce the stigma and fear surrounding cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

Added Rosiah: “Looking at all of us, cancer survivors, on stage, no one will be able to tell that we actually went through such a traumatic, debilitating journey.”

It is also why the colorectal cancer survivor sees the fashion show as an opportunity to show everyone, including present cancer patients, the possibility of rewriting their cancer journey with hope and positivity in the fight against the disease, and not let it define them as victims. But instead redefine themselves as heroes.