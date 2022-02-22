How to care for your luxury watch: Why and when you need to send it for servicing

You’ve put down a small fortune for a good watch and expect it to last a lifetime – or, if not, at least a very long time. To ensure this, it’s necessary to take good care of your prized wrist accessory – but this takes more than simply keeping it away from situations that may cause damage to it.

A mechanical watch is essentially a small, intricate piece of machinery, which means it requires regular maintenance for it to stay in working condition, like many other larger types of machinery.

You’ve probably been advised to send your watch in for servicing once every couple of years by the sales representative of the brand you bought it from, but have you actually heeded it? It’s not uncommon for this advice to go ignored, especially if one’s timepiece is not displaying any problems and doesn’t seem to require servicing.

But does it really mean that there’s nothing wrong with your watch even if it looks okay?