Liner, powder, action: Meet the makeup artists behind your favourite male celebs
There are some very important people behind the polished miens of actors Lawrence Wong, Romeo Tan and Pierre Png.
Appearance is everything in a celebrity’s line of work, which makes their makeup artist one of the most crucial personnel among the team of people they work with. Makeup is as important to a male artiste as it is to a female – even though putting makeup on a guy typically involves fewer products and steps, it can be just as time-consuming and have an equally transformative effect.
It can be quite nerve-racking for stars when it comes to letting someone work on their face which is why many of them tend to stick to a preferred makeup artist for a long time.
With the immense amount of time stars spend in the makeup chair, it’s not unusual for some of them to become pals with their long-time makeup artists and hairstylists. But beyond friendship, the bond between them is also one of reliance, trust, concern and ease, a result of a lasting partnership between people with compatible work dynamics and, no doubt, personalities.
Just take Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as an example, whose close relationship with his makeup artist (with whom he has worked with for over 20 years), Du Guozhang, was highlighted by the star himself on Instagram recently.
Chou had expressed his concern for Du, over an incident when they were in Japan together on a work trip. The star was mobbed by fans in public, which had caused Du to trip and fracture his leg. Upset by what happened, Chou felt the need to ask his fans to keep a safe distance from him and his entourage to avoid accidents in future.
For many celebs, their makeup artist is a co-worker, trusted friend, highly valued team member and even a pillar of support at times – a unique bond that’s not typically seen in other fields of work. It’s the same for our local stars, many of whom are also known to have close ties with their designated makeup expert.
UNWAVERING SUPPORT AND RELIABILITY
Besides being Zoe Tay’s go-to makeup maestro, Peter Khor, who’s a veteran in the business, has also been working closely with local actor Lawrence Wong and handles his makeup for all of his commercials, events and public appearances.
“Peter really understands faces, not just trends. He knows what works and never tries to force a look that doesn’t feel like me. His makeup is always clean, refined and modern, but still lets my features and natural self come through,” said Wong.
But it’s not just Khor’s makeup expertise that he admires. “He’s also aware of and considers everything else that contributes to the final look – hair, wardrobe, lighting, mood. He pays attention and is always looking for ways to support and enhance. On days when things get hectic, his focus has a way of grounding me – having Peter there feels like there’s a quiet anchor in the middle of it all, as he shows up prepared, focused and calm,” Wong added.
Being makeup artist to the stars involves a lot more than just professional artistry, and Khor is keenly aware of this. “It’s not just about the makeup, we have to make them feel at ease and comfortable while they’re in the chair. We also need to be alert and observant, because situations can crop up at shoots or events – it’s rather complex to explain, but on extra busy days, we have to help look out for them,” said Khor.
When you spend so many hours with someone, experiencing all kinds of situations and crises, you either connect or harbour thoughts of killing each other.
He appreciates that Wong trusts him and lets him take the lead with regards to the makeup. “He never questions what I am doing, or tries to control the process – he’s very trusting, and that is true of how he works with everyone around him. In this trade, there are people who make you feel dispensable, but Lawrence isn’t like that – he makes you feel respected and is always a joy to work with,” he revealed.
While they are close, he wouldn’t say that they are like BFFs. “To be honest, we don’t really hang out much outside of work. But when we do get together on a shoot, we have a great time catching up while getting him ready,” said Khor.
The two of them also, interestingly, share a connection over food. “Many of the most memorable moments with Peter almost always involved food. He’d show up at work with really good breakfast in hand, there’s also the excitement of ordering bubble tea in the middle of a long shoot, and the numerous discussions on what to eat after work – these are simple things, but they always put a smile on my face when I think about them,” said Wong.
“When you spend so many hours with someone, experiencing all kinds of situations and crises, you either connect or harbour thoughts of killing each other. With Peter, it was easy. We don’t need to talk all the time but there’s an ease when we are with each other. He’s seen me in some very real, unfiltered moments and that kind of familiarity becomes its own kind of friendship,” he concluded.
A CONNECTION THAT CAN’T BE FORCED
Good looks aren’t just what Mediacorp actors Romeo Tan and Pierre Png have in common – they also count on the same makeup artist, Lasalle Lee, to put forth their best front. Lee is a well-known name in the business, and has plenty of experience working with celebrities. Most recently, he’s done makeup for no fewer than 14 artistes for Mediacorp’s Star Awards ceremony, including that of Tan and Png, of course, both of whom he works very frequently with.
Lee has been doing their makeup for over 10 years, which explains how he’s established a familiarity and special closeness with the two of them. “Over the years, I have worked with many artistes, and while not everyone is comfortable opening up, I have found a natural connection with Romeo, Pierre and a few others. We are able to share and communicate more easily,” he shared.
He’s found working with them to be such a pleasure, which is a sentiment also reciprocated by both artistes. “From the beginning, both of them came across as genuinely humble and friendly not only towards me as their makeup artist, but also everyone they encounter. Even after many years of working with them, they have stayed true to themselves – it’s something that’s not common in this industry,” Lee said.
Romeo Tan remembers that he first met Lee when he participated in the talent search series Star Search in 2010. “I’ve worked with many makeup artists throughout my career, but Lasalle has always been special. What makes him different is not just his skills, but his sincerity. He’s humble, grounded, and someone I truly trust. That kind of loyalty and character is rare,” shared Tan.
He appreciates how Lee is attuned to his needs. “He understands what my skin needs without me saying much. Whether it’s a bit of mist when my skin’s dry or a touch of lip balm, he always gets it right. I also like that he keeps my look fresh and natural – I still feel like myself,” he explained.
But, above all, it’s about the sense of comfort he gets from working with him. “Over the years, our friendship just naturally developed. We don’t meet often outside of work, but every time we do, it’s always comfortable. There’s a mutual understanding and trust that’s been built over time,” said Tan.
“My first impression was that he was friendly and professional, and that hasn’t changed since. I’ve come to appreciate his consistency even more. He doesn’t gossip, he keeps things professional and he’s always reliable. That means a lot to me,” he added.
When it comes to letting someone do your face, experience and trust are really important.
For Pierre Png, it all boils down to chemistry. “You click with some people, while others just rub you the wrong way. Besides being a great makeup artist, Lasalle is also a good listener. When it comes to letting someone do your face, experience and trust are really important – he is very sensitive to my requests and needs. I enjoy our conversations, his honesty and this friendship we’ve established. I always smile when I arrive at a shoot and he’s there waiting for me,” he said.
When asked why so many stars become firm friends with their makeup artists, Lee said it’s really a result of the nature of the working relationship. “As makeup artists, we spend a lot of time in close, personal settings with the celebrities. Over time, it is not just about the makeup, but also trust and comfort. When both sides are genuine and respectful, that working relationship can easily grow into real friendship,” said Lee.