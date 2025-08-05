Liner, powder, action: Meet the makeup artists behind your favourite male celebs

Appearance is everything in a celebrity’s line of work, which makes their makeup artist one of the most crucial personnel among the team of people they work with. Makeup is as important to a male artiste as it is to a female – even though putting makeup on a guy typically involves fewer products and steps, it can be just as time-consuming and have an equally transformative effect.

It can be quite nerve-racking for stars when it comes to letting someone work on their face which is why many of them tend to stick to a preferred makeup artist for a long time.

With the immense amount of time stars spend in the makeup chair, it’s not unusual for some of them to become pals with their long-time makeup artists and hairstylists. But beyond friendship, the bond between them is also one of reliance, trust, concern and ease, a result of a lasting partnership between people with compatible work dynamics and, no doubt, personalities.

Just take Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as an example, whose close relationship with his makeup artist (with whom he has worked with for over 20 years), Du Guozhang, was highlighted by the star himself on Instagram recently.

Chou had expressed his concern for Du, over an incident when they were in Japan together on a work trip. The star was mobbed by fans in public, which had caused Du to trip and fracture his leg. Upset by what happened, Chou felt the need to ask his fans to keep a safe distance from him and his entourage to avoid accidents in future.