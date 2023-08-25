Running shoes: 4 telltale signs you need to replace them, 5 ways to make your pair last longer

Like a runner’s stamina, running shoes don’t last forever. But when should you start thinking of buying a new pair to replace what you have now? You probably won’t be able to tell if your trusty pair has reached the end of the road just by eyeballing them.

With every run, your running shoes are gradually changing, wearing out with each stride you take. Worn-out shoes can change your gait and posture, potentially leading to injuries.

SIGNS YOU SHOULD CONSIDER BUYING A NEW PAIR

Though running shoes don’t come stamped with an expiration date, there are some pretty obvious telltale signs that can help you make a calculated guess when to time that sprint to the nearest Footlocker for a replacement pair.