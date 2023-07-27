From jeans to underwear to socks: How often should you be washing your clothes?

Keeping clean and doing the laundry daily is a must for many of us in Singapore, especially with the weather being so humid and hot in recent months. But since we don’t all lead the same lifestyle – and some of us may sweat a lot while others simply don’t – whether you “re-wear” your clothes is a matter of personal preference.

With no real right or wrong answer, we are left to wonder exactly how often we should be washing our clothes. Those who are particular about cleanliness may argue that more is more while there will be those who think of washing (their clothes) as a last resort.

But when it comes specifically to the quality of your clothes at least, there is such a thing as “overwashing” these. Chan Weitian, manager of Presto Drycleaners, explained that washing is one of the factors that can cause your garments to degrade.