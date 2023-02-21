Hate ironing clothes? 7 brands that offer wrinkle-free shirts and suits for men

For many of us, ironing is a time-consuming and laborious chore that we often try to put off or shun altogether. When you lead a busy life, spending precious time wielding a hot iron to battle offensive creases may not be high on your list of priorities.

While the laundromat’s services can help, getting your clothes professionally pressed can end up costly as well as time-consuming.

Thankfully, there are numerous hacks that can help remove wrinkles from garments without the need for an iron, such as using a damp towel to flatten out lines or hanging your garment in the bathroom when you’re taking a hot shower so the steam smoothens the wrinkles out.

These are great tips when you need to neaten up at the eleventh hour but they still take time and effort. The ultimate fuss-free hack to get wrinkle-free clothes? Buy apparel that’s designed to be free from creases.

Having some wrinkle-free or non-iron pieces in your wardrobe can free you from the iron and save you time and money at the laundromat. If you’re a frequent traveller, crease-free clothes can make all the difference to the quality of your trip as you won’t have to fret over smoothening out the stubborn creases from your clothes so you can look professional for that important business meeting.