Tips on how to prevent your clothes from shrinking when washing – and reverse the process if possible

If you find that your clothes have grown a little too snug but your weighing scale isn’t indicating an increase, it could very well be that your garment may have experienced some shrinkage after a wash.

But what actually causes clothes to shrink?

“Shrinkage may result from manufacturing issues from the fabric (for example, materials are not pre-shrunk before construction) or from improper cleaning procedures,” explained Chan Weitian, second generation owner of Presto Drycleaners.

High temperatures when washing and drying laundry, too much agitation during the laundering process and the condition of the fabric can all also lead to shrinkage.

Clothes can emerge a tad smaller from both the washer or the dryer. “Clothes shrink during the laundry process where the agitation of laundering relaxes the fabric, causing the shrinkage of the garment or they may shrink in the dryer due to the high temperature,” added Chan.

Due to their moisture absorption properties, natural fabrics such as cotton and linen are more susceptible to shrinkage. The overall quality of the fabric is another important factor and you’re less likely to experience a shrinking garment if the manufacturer of the clothing has ensured that there are special finishes and production techniques that prevent shrinkage.