Squid Game in a village, Myeong-dong blues: A first-timer’s visit to South Korea via VTL

If I had to choose one Squid Game challenge easy enough to save my life, it would be the one with dalgona candy. Patience and precision would be my motto. Licking, my killer move.

I recently had the chance to give it a shot in Yongin after riding several hours by coach from Seoul. We crossed the Han River and once freed from the city’s grinding traffic conditions, the landscape seemed to sigh with relief. We drove past fields left to fallow, to breathe before the next crop planting. Autumnal bursts of crimson and gold dotted the road as Nature put on a show of colours.

The setting for my personal Netflix moment with a piece of brittle candy: A Joseon-era village of charming thatch-roofed houses. But despite having that haunting Squid Game soundtrack blasting from a nearby portable speaker to help me channel Lee Jung-jae’s character, I was no Player 456. I broke not one, but two, dalgona candies. So much for my licking strategy.