Accidents, life-threatening illnesses, severe infections – this A&E nurse fights to save lives every day

“Unlike ward settings where you can only care for the number of patients you have beds for, here, at the Emergency Department, patients can come in, stop coming in, and suddenly come in large numbers. For example, if you have a lorry accident in the early morning on the expressway and the vehicle flips over, there might be 12 to 13 patients coming in at the same time,” she said.

One common road accident that Ho often sees involves elderly women in the early mornings. “Many of them are on their way to work as housekeepers or cleaners … when they get hit by cars while crossing the road.

“Since the elderly are especially fragile, they may suffer from head injuries such as concussions or internal bleeding, or multiple fractures to the hip, shoulder and wrist, and the loss of a lot of blood. It is very sad,” Ho reflected.

Sometimes, the SCDF or private ambulances bring patients in. For less severe cases, patients may also walk-in on their own. In some cases, they may even be evacuated by Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopters from Pulau Ubin or cruises.

Ho’s job is to ensure that she and the 15 nurses she supervises are on standby and operationally ready to receive and manage all kinds of emergencies.