Propelled by her love for her late father, this accountant opened an art gallery for his 1,000 paintings

“Even though a termite specialist came, I no longer felt it was safe to put the paintings back in the studio, so I rented a place to store his paintings,” she said. Over the next few months, Low moved the items from her father’s art studio to a commercial space she had rented in Ubi.

“The whole moving process was very traumatic because while packing, I had to look through his photos and paintings and they reminded me of him. But by the end of the year, I thought to myself that I could continue to cry, but I had to do something.”

The big question was what to do with a legacy of a thousand paintings. “These were a lifetime of hard work – his sweat and blood,” she said.

“It was also my mother’s and my sweat and blood, because we had supported him and shared his dream throughout the years. I could not let them go to waste. So I eventually decided I would deal with this legacy in three ways – I’d sell, rent or donate them,” she added.