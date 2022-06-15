She's hooked: The 19-year-old Singaporean crochet artist designing clothes and even S$333 bags

Just five years ago, it would have been hard to imagine crochet taking off amongst this digital generation. Time-consuming and repetitive, it felt like a pastime better suited to the older crowd. Even the famous women who professed to love it are from that generation – think actresses Cher, 75, Meryl Streep, 72, and United States Vice President Kamala Harris, 57.

All this changed with the pandemic. Suddenly, this traditional handicraft became a popular lockdown activity, cutting across age groups. More than a hobby, the slow-fashion trend has also found its way into the wardrobes of many young people.

HOW SHE GOT HOOKED

What exactly reinvigorated this once dated handicraft? “Crochet fashion has moved away from shawls or very vintage-looking pieces it used to be associated with,” Sim observed.

“People began making trendier clothes like mini skirts and crop tops. More celebrities and influencers began wearing crochet items, and tutorials were created on how to make them.

“Many saw how trendy crochet became all of a sudden and jumped on the bandwagon to make their own items or commission them from creators,” she added.