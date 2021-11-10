‘No one wanted to employ me’: How women can return to the job market after a career gap

“Employers look for a positive and confident mindset from women wanting to come back to work. Confidence suggests that they are willing to get back in the game and build on the gaps that may have grown,” explained Ho.

It’s almost like nailing your first date, said Ng from Ansa Search, as explaining your career break can “make or break” the deal.

“On a first date, we want to make a great first impression,” she said, adding that the same applies for people who have taken a career break.

“Just like how if you’re dating someone for the first time, think about how you might share about your past relationships, why you broke up with your ex and why you have been single for a certain number of years,” she added.



CONVINCING YOUR FUTURE COMPANY THAT YOU ARE WORTH IT

Firstly, advised Torrey, don’t apologise for the break. Instead, focus on how you have spent time looking at that area of your life and how you are now ready to re-embark on your career path.

“Working mums are some of the most highly effective and productive individuals I’ve seen as they have to multi-task within the time that they have,” added Soh of Robert Walters Singapore.

Torrey said that although it will be hard to justify relevant skills to employers, you can highlight these:

Your attitude in wanting to learn, re-learn, change and adapt.

Your motivation in prioritising your career – you will be more motivated than before, compared to someone else at a different life stage.

Your maturity and stability: Employers appreciate workers above 40 years old for their self-awareness and maturity.

HOW TO TALK ABOUT REMUNERATION

Now that you’ve been offered a job, how do you make sure that you are accepting something that is aligned to what you want and need?

Look at the remuneration package along with your working hours so that you can still have time for your family.