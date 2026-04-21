Bloating, fatigue, constipation: The colorectal cancer symptoms women often dismiss

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Singapore. Yet, it receives less attention than other female cancers, such as breast or cervical cancer.

Part of the problem, experts say, is the misconception that colorectal cancer is a male disease, or something that affects older adults.

“In reality, colorectal cancer affects both men and women,” said Clinical Assistant Professor Evelyn Wong Yi Ting, consultant at the Division of Medical Oncology at National Cancer Centre Singapore.

“We need to do more to highlight that colorectal cancer is just as important for women, so that women do not become complacent about screening or dismiss warning signs and symptoms,” she added.

COLORECTAL CANCER IS RISING – AND YOUNGER WOMEN ARE NOT SPARED

Early-onset colorectal cancer in men and women under age 50 has nearly doubled over 50 years, rising from five per 100,000 in 1968 to 10 per 100,000 in 2019, noted Dr Calvin Ong, senior consultant general surgeon at Colorectal Clinic Associates.

While colorectal cancer is still more common in men, Dr Ong noted a “worrying uptrend” in women under 50.