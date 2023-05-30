She offers free classes to help low income kids learn how to read: ‘They deserve the same opportunities’

Lydia Lok runs an enrichment centre offering phonics, English and mathematics. Known as Curious Thoughts Academy, it currently has more than 700 students, from toddlers to secondary school students.

This is not surprising given the highly competitive education system in Singapore.

But that’s just half of the story.

Lok then takes the money she earns from these more affluent families to fund free phonic lessons to teach kids from low-income families how to read. Every three paying kids funds one underprivileged kid whose parents are struggling to make ends meet and simply cannot afford enrichment.

Some come from non-English speaking families where parents may be first-generation Vietnamese or Thai. Some are also diagnosed or suspected to have special needs such as dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or mild autism.

Most of these children were referred to the Academy by social workers or child psychologists. Low-income parents who want to enrol their children for free may also get a referral from a social service agency.

Lok’s mission: To help level the playing field for vulnerable children.