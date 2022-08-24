This 23-year-old Gen Z getai operator wants to share her love of the song stage with the younger generation

If you live in the heartlands, you may have heard a familiar mix of Hokkien, Cantonese and Mandarin songs blasting across large open fields at night. Since this year’s seventh lunar month began on Jul 29, many getai (“song stage” in Chinese) have been roaring back to life after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Leading the charge is one of Singapore’s youngest getai operators, 23-year-old Silvya Tan, who took over the reins at TravellersMedia Concepts from her 63-year-old father Roy Tan in June this year, and subsequently renamed it InSync by Travellers.

It might be hard to imagine the sequined outfits, flowery suits, old-school Mandopop hits and heartland vibe of this traditional song stage appealing to a Gen-Z-er. However, growing up in a getai family, Tan absolutely loves the boisterous atmosphere of this unique type of Southeast Asian live music performance.