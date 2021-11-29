'Everything changed': Wife separated from husband in KL when the borders closed shares her heartache

The plan was to meet every weekend: He would come here for three weekends, and I would fly back to KL on the last weekend of each month.

It was hard for me because I relied heavily on my husband to help in our partnership. Over the weekends we spent together, he would cook, do meal preps and help with the chores.

We had a running joke that we were not married yet.

Thankfully, very few people asked us when we were going to have kids. They knew about our situation, so we didn't get that pressure.

But it helped that we had the “having kids” conversations every now and then, having a general idea that we want to, perhaps, have one child. We also talked about adopting, so the fact that we were in sync with these issues made the conversations easier and pleasant.

EVERYTHING CHANGED WHEN THE BORDERS CLOSED

We continued to meet every weekend from September 2017 to March 2020. Even when COVID-19 started in January last year, we were able to keep to our arrangement.

But it was only when the lockdown happened in both countries, which stopped visitors from crossing the borders, that we felt the effects of the pandemic.

Everything changed.

When then Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Mar 16 that the Movement Control Order (MCO) was in place, my husband and I had just one day to decide whether one of us should go over.

It was an unprecedented time and there was very little information to help us make a decision.

I told Seik Yeu that he just needed to get to Singapore, although I didn’t know when he would be able to return to KL. During that time, flights had already stopped but the land border was still open.

We panicked so much that my husband drove into Singapore from KL, barely making it before the 12am cutoff on Mar 17 at the Causeway.

He stayed in Singapore for a month and a half, although he was very anxious throughout the trip because he had to leave his business unattended during this time.